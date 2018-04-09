[LISTEN] Gayle Edmunds reflects on Mama Winnie in the film world
CapeTalk | Film critic Gayle Edmunds says it must have been a very difficult task to find an actresses that could match the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's beauty and greatness.
JOHANNESBURG - Film critic Gayle Edmunds says it must have been a very difficult task to find an actresses that could match the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's beauty and greatness.
Jennifer Hudson played the anit-apartheid icon in the film Winnie, Naomie Harris played her in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and Sophie Okonedo played Madikizela-Mandela on the small screen in a TV series called Mrs Mandela to name a few.
Edmunds says people who have jumped on the negative wagon about Mama Winnie’s legacy haven’t really examined properly the kind of processes she had to go through.
'The Mother of the Nation', as she was affectionately known, passed away last Monday in a Johannesburg hospital.
Listen to the audio above for more.
