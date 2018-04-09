[LISTEN] DA congress 2018 adopted 'recall clause' to get rid of De Lille?
Radio 702 | Patricia de Lille says while she respects this decisions, it’s not a secret that there are some people in the DA who would like to get rid of her.
JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she respects the right of the Democratic Alliance (DA) to amend its constitution according to the wishes of the delegates that attended its elective congress at the weekend.
At the congress, the DA voted to amend its constitution so that if a public representative, be it a mayor or president, loses the confidence of his or her caucus, they are required to resign within 48 hours after making representations to the DA federal executive.
De Lille says while she respects this decision, it’s not a secret that there are some people in the DA who would like to get rid of her.
She says she will see if the clause is applied to her at a later stage.
Listen to the audio above for more.
