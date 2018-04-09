[LISTEN] DA congress 2018 adopted 'recall clause' to get rid of De Lille?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

[LISTEN] DA congress 2018 adopted 'recall clause' to get rid of De Lille?

| Patricia de Lille says while she respects this decisions, it’s not a secret that there are some people in the DA who would like to get rid of her.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she respects the right of the Democratic Alliance (DA) to amend its constitution according to the wishes of the delegates that attended its elective congress at the weekend.

At the congress, the DA voted to amend its constitution so that if a public representative, be it a mayor or president, loses the confidence of his or her caucus, they are required to resign within 48 hours after making representations to the DA federal executive.

De Lille says while she respects this decision, it’s not a secret that there are some people in the DA who would like to get rid of her.

She says she will see if the clause is applied to her at a later stage.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA