Lesufi: SA losing good teachers because of students' bad behaviour
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the fact that 151 pupils have been expelled for bad behaviour since last January is embarrassing and shows that society needs to introspect.
Thirty-one of those pupils have been expelled for offences, including the assaulting of teachers or classmates.
Thirty-one of those pupils have been expelled for offences, including the assaulting of teachers or classmates.
In some instances, at schools in Gauteng and Limpopo, pupils are excluded for serious cases, including attempted murder and stabbing.
Lesufi says these matters are serious.
He says the education system is losing good teachers because of this.
