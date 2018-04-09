Iran's Rouhani: US will regret withdrawing from nuclear deal - state TV
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was speaking as Tehran marked National Nuclear Technology Day.
LONDON - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that US President Donald Trump would regret it if he withdraws from a nuclear deal that Tehran and six world powers signed in 2015, as Iran’s response would be stronger than imagined.
“Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the deal, they will surely regret it. Our response will be stronger than what they imagine and they would see that within a week,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.
