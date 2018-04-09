Impressive Pirates claim first Q-Innovation award
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have won their first ever Absa Premiership Q-Innovation quarterly award after they were declared quarter three (Q3) winners for the 2017/18 season.
This follows an impressive run for Orlando Pirates which has seen them among the contenders for the Absa Premiership title this season, currently sitting second on the PSL log.
Since the inception of the Q-Innovation in 2012, Orlando Pirates has never won the Q-Innovation until now.
They won the Q3 with 19 points from eight matches: six victories, one draw and one loss.
Bidvest Wits were second on the log – one-point shy from the top with 18 points from the same number of games played by Q3 winners.
Current log leaders and quarter two (2017/18) winners Mamelodi Sundowns finished third with 15 points also from eight games.
This comes after head coach Micho Sredojevic won coach of the month for March, while Musa Nyatama won player of the month and Justin Shonga won the goal of the month award.
