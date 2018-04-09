Hazendal residents raise stink over Black River pollution

The residents are complaining the dirty water which runs between their houses and the N2 is causing an unusual increase in flies and cockroaches in their homes.

CAPE TOWN – Some residents in Hazendal, just outside the Cape Town CBD, are kicking up a stink over pollution in the Black River.

The residents are complaining about the dirty water which runs between their homoes and the N2 that is causing an unusual increase in flies and cockroaches in their homes.

They are demanding that the City of Cape Town takes steps to deal with the problem as they believe it's not only storm-water being pumped into the river but effluent.

Some Hazendal residents living alongside #BlackRiver believe effluent is being pumped into it, & not just stormwater as mandated by the City of Cape Town. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/vhE9Q9CAo0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018

Murky brown non-potable water gushes out of a large pipe straight into the Black River where it runs along the N2 near the Hazendal train station.

The stench of what seems to be old faeces is worse at this discharge point.

#BlackRiver Hazendal Ward councillor Rashid Adams says he’s aware of the pollution in the river but says this is the first time he's hearing allegations of effluent being pumped into the river. MM pic.twitter.com/Caklatedzc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018

At the end of the Buckner Road Cul de Sac there's a City of Cape Town sign warning people to avoid contact with the water or swimming near the discharge point as it's "potentially polluted."

Residents living close to this section say that the pollution in the river has worsened over the years.

Lorna Baatjes, who's lived in Buckner Road for more than 50 years, is one of those who has had to deal with a fly infestation in her home for the past two weeks which she believes is a result of the vlei.

Residents - like Lorna Baatjes - say an increase in the number of flies, mosquitoes & cockroaches in their homes is the direct result of the filthy river. MM pic.twitter.com/6R8vDjPZZK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018

Baatjes and other residents are planning to lodge official complaints with the city, calling for urgent intervention.