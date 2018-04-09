Gordhan announces new Denel board

The parastatal has been experiencing severe liquidity problems. It emerged in December that Denel was unable to pay salaries before Christmas.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced a new board for ailing state arms manufacturer Denel.

The parastatal has been experiencing severe liquidity problems.

It emerged in December that Denel was unable to pay salaries before Christmas.

Gordhan announced former Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) chief executive Monhla Hlahla as the new chairperson of the board.

“She’s a former CEO at ASCSA, is also a non-executive director of various companies and has a lot of experience in terms of running corporates but also sitting on boards as well.”

The minister says the changing of the board is government's first step towards turning the state-owned enterprise around.

“Clearly, their role is to ensure, as the president indicated, that good governance is restored, secondly that to the extent that Denel was a victim of and participated in state capture, that those processes are reversed.”

TURN AROUND

Hlala says she and her team will focus on the state-owned company’s financials as it tries to turn it around.



Denel has been experiencing severe liquidity problems over the last year which occasionally threatened the payment of services and staff salaries.



Hlala says the new board first needs to fully understand how Denel operates.

“For the next few months, this board will be focused on nothing else but getting the financial statements of 2017/18 right, getting to understand what their core business of Denel is about. To really come up with a stepped approach to designing a solution as a team.

Hlala says the board has expertise and experience to find solutions and ensure sound corporate governance.

The board’s appointment will be formalised at the next Cabinet meeting.