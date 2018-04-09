Goodwood prison crackdown to continue after warders stabbed
The facility was placed on lockdown on Sunday, after the correctional officials were attacked.
CAPE TOWN – A security crackdown at Goodwood prison will continue on Monday following the stabbing of two warders.
The facility was placed on lockdown on Sunday, after the correctional officials were attacked as they opened cells to let the prisoners out for breakfast.
Goodwood Correctional facility is in lock down after two officials were stabbed in the head by an offender this morning when they were handing out food. Both are in a critical condition in hospital.Posted by SABC News Western Cape on Sunday, 8 April 2018
It's believed the warders were stabbed as part of a gang ritual.
Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says that about 200 SAPS officers helped wardens do random searches for dangerous weapons.
“Apparently there’s an offender who was transferred from St Albans in Port Elizabeth to Goodwood prison. When he arrived, he told the other prisoners that he was a general in terms of the prison language. They told him that he would need to prove it. They usually do this by stabbing.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Maimane: DA's new election strategy won't focus on bashing ANC
-
Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
PowerBall results: Friday 6 April 2018
-
Stompie Seipei’s mom says she's forgiven her son's killer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.