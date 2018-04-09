Goodwood prison crackdown to continue after warders stabbed

The facility was placed on lockdown on Sunday, after the correctional officials were attacked.

CAPE TOWN – A security crackdown at Goodwood prison will continue on Monday following the stabbing of two warders.

The facility was placed on lockdown on Sunday, after the correctional officials were attacked as they opened cells to let the prisoners out for breakfast.

Goodwood Correctional facility is in lock down after two officials were stabbed in the head by an offender this morning when they were handing out food. Both are in a critical condition in hospital. Posted by SABC News Western Cape on Sunday, 8 April 2018

It's believed the warders were stabbed as part of a gang ritual.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says that about 200 SAPS officers helped wardens do random searches for dangerous weapons.

“Apparently there’s an offender who was transferred from St Albans in Port Elizabeth to Goodwood prison. When he arrived, he told the other prisoners that he was a general in terms of the prison language. They told him that he would need to prove it. They usually do this by stabbing.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)