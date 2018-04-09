Frank Opperman & Jeanné Swart out of 'Dancing With The Stars SA'

JOHANNESBURG - After a 10-week run, screen and stage personality Frank Opperman (57) and his dancing partner Jeanné Swart bid goodbye to Dancing With The Stars SA on Sunday night as judges Jason Gilkison, Tebogo Kgobokoe, Debbie Turner, and Bryan Watson voted to keep actress Zola Nombona in the competition for next week’s semi-final.

Zola Nombona and her partner Tebogo Mashilo.

Week 10 was the quarterfinals of M-Net’s Dancing With The Stars SA season one, and the remaining five celebrity couples were given a double opportunity to perform two dance styles to show their dancing skills.

Nombona and her partner Tebogo Mashilo performed a Samba and classic Waltz. These dance styles were also performed by Proteas netball goal shooter Vanes-Mari du Toit and her partner Johannes Radebe.

Vanes-Mari du Toit and Johannes Radebe.

Singer and songwriter Connell Cruise and his partner Marcella Solimeo lit up the dance floor with an American Smooth and a fiery Paso Doble.

Actor and model Eden Classens and his partner Ash-Leigh Hunter showcased their skills with a Jive and Foxtrot.

Connell Cruise and Marcella Solimeo.

After Nombona reprised her Samba in the dance-off and Opperman repeated his theatrical Charleston routine, the judging panel voted unanimously to save Zola for another week.

Watson said: "At this stage of the competition there cannot be any losers, there are only two winners standing there."

Gilkison added: "Both couples have been absolutely inspiring and phenomenal – Frank, we love you.”

Eden Classens and Ash-Leigh Hunter.

Opperman, as he bowed out, said: “What a relief! Now the real dancers can carry on. I’ve had the greatest fun imaginable on this planet, but the pressure was getting too much. I couldn’t keep with them, so well done to everyone. I love them all."

