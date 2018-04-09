Former Sars officials due in court over Scorpions spying claims

Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been charged in connection with a project dubbed 'Sunday evenings'.

PRETORIA - Three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Monday for allegedly spying on the Scorpions during the trial of disgraced national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.



Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been charged in connection with a project dubbed “Sunday evenings”.



Both Pillay and Van Loggerenberg were implicated in the now discredited reports about a unit within Sars which was unlawfully spying on people.



Pillay and Van Rensburg are accused of hiring Helgard Lombard to spy on the Scorpions at their National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices in Silverton between June and November 2007.



Pillay and Van Loggerenberg are further accused of paying Lombard R100,000 for his services.



Van Loggerenberg posted on Facebook this weekend that he is not afraid because he is innocent, however, he does feel humiliated.

He says he's angry at the people who took a decision to prosecute him without asking about him about the alleged conduct.

