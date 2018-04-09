Former Bok boss Meyer backs Erasmus

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer says that the Boks will do well under the tutelage of new coach Rassie Erasmus.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer says that the Boks will do well under the tutelage of new coach Rassie Erasmus.

Meyer coached the Springboks between 2012 and 2015, where he lead the side to a 20-18 Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand. The former Blue Bulls mentor was in charge of the Boks in 48 Test matches, winning 34 of those, losing 14 and drawing twice for a 67.7%-win ratio.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Meyer says that Erasmus’ Munster Rugby Club experience will put him in good stead when Eddie Jones’ England tours South Africa for a three-Test match series starting in June. England will be Erasmus’ first Springbok assignment, following the sacking of Allister Coetzee in February.

“I think that they will be well prepared. When I took over we had a week before the English came and they had come from a Six Nations series. I think we have a good coaching team at the moment. Rassie is experienced, and he has been abroad and knows the system in Ireland. He brings all that experience with him and I definitely think that the Boks will do well under him.”

England endured a difficult Six Nations campaign this year, finishing second from bottom, with only two wins in the tournament. Jones’ chargers lost to Scotland, France and eventual Six Nations Champions, Ireland in their torrid run. Meyer believes that the Boks will start the series against the English as the favourites.

“England will be under pressure considering what happened in the Six Nations where they lost all those games on the trot and I believe that the Boks can win that series.”

England will be visiting South Africa for the first time in six years. The three-Test match series will begin in Johannesburg at Emirates Airline Park on 9 June before moving down to Bloemfontein for the second Test at the Free State Stadium on Youth Day (16th June) and the tour concludes with a clash at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on the 23rd of June.