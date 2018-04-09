Experts meet in Nairobi in bid to tackle climate change, reduce carbon emissions

The conference is organised by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

PRETORIA - African climate change experts gathered in Nairobi this week are looking at ways of reducing carbon emissions from the continent generally seen as the biggest victim of the effects of greenhouse gases.

The conference is organised by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UN-sponsored gathering follows on the historic Paris Climate Change conference that painted Africa as the continent which has been hardest hit by the effects of global warming.

But experts in Nairobi will have to deal with issues like South Africa emitting more carbon than Britain, and Zambia’s energy thirst burning up more of its vegetation than Brazil.

More than this, at least a dozen African countries have plans for coal-fired power stations to further choke the planet.