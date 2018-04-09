'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter
Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius to appeal his 13-year jail sentence.
Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
Initially, he was sentenced to five years behind bars for culpable homicide.
However, this was later replaced with murder and the Supreme Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 13 years.
That NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku said: “We received an order from the ConCourt that specifically says that his application for leave to appeal has been dismissed due to the fact that it does not fall within the jurisdiction of the ConCourt. That’s the end of the road for Mr Pistorius in terms of pushing the matter forward.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.