'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius to appeal his 13-year jail sentence.

Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Initially, he was sentenced to five years behind bars for culpable homicide.

However, this was later replaced with murder and the Supreme Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 13 years.

That NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku said: “We received an order from the ConCourt that specifically says that his application for leave to appeal has been dismissed due to the fact that it does not fall within the jurisdiction of the ConCourt. That’s the end of the road for Mr Pistorius in terms of pushing the matter forward.”