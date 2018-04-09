EFF gears up for no-confidence motion against NMB Mayor Trollip

The EFF wants Trollip out so as to punish the DA for not supporting its motion to have the Constitution amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will once again push to have a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip and several of his colleagues on Tuesday.

Another council sitting could see a repeat of a meeting last month which descended into chaos. The EFF wants Trollip out so as to punish the Democratic Alliance.

WATCH: Malema: The DA can go to hell

The party didn't back an EFF-sponsored motion to have the Constitution amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The initial special sitting to debate a no-confidence motion against council Speaker Jonathan Lawack, Trollip and other officials was marked by heated exchanges.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says they're adamant that the motion against Lawack should be the first item dealt with on Tuesday.

“We're very consistent the item that must come first is the removal of the Speaker. We also want a secret ballot in relation of the no-confidence motion in Trollip and the Speaker. That’s what we’ll argue.”

The red berets and its allies in the council say they won't let up until Trollip is out.

The opposition Patriotic Alliance and African Independent Congress have thrown their support behind the DA.

