DUT student protest over Nsfas allowances turns violent
Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the group which took to the streets over concerns raised last week in another violent protest.
JOHANNESBURG - A student demonstration at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) turned violent earlier on Monday when students from the institutions' various campuses descended on the Steve Biko campus demanding payment of their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) allowances.
DUT's Alan Khan said: “We are assuming that it is related to the complaints from a week ago regarding the Sbux payments because some of those students have still not received their full allowances. We’ve had a senior team form National Student Financial Aid Scheme visit us on campus and there was an understanding last week that progress is being made.”
Nsfas is yet to give comment on the matter.
Sasco's Mthobisi Maphanga says the police are harassing them and violating their rights by pushing them.#DUTstrike pic.twitter.com/7Y1fAp2gwO— Lizeka Maduna (@I_am_Msuthukazi) April 9, 2018
Some students say they are being sold out by the SRC president who was spotted talking to the police before rubber bullets shots were fired. #DUTstrike pic.twitter.com/gGnWvp30sJ— Lizeka Maduna (@I_am_Msuthukazi) April 9, 2018
