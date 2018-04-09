Popular Topics
DUT student protest over Nsfas allowances turns violent

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the group which took to the streets over concerns raised last week in another violent protest.

A screengrab of students arguing with police at the Durban University of Technology on Monday 9 April 2018.
A screengrab of students arguing with police at the Durban University of Technology on Monday 9 April 2018.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A student demonstration at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) turned violent earlier on Monday when students from the institutions' various campuses descended on the Steve Biko campus demanding payment of their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) allowances.

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the group which took to the streets over concerns raised last week in another violent protest.

DUT's Alan Khan said: “We are assuming that it is related to the complaints from a week ago regarding the Sbux payments because some of those students have still not received their full allowances. We’ve had a senior team form National Student Financial Aid Scheme visit us on campus and there was an understanding last week that progress is being made.”

Nsfas is yet to give comment on the matter.

