'Disciplinary action for Topbet whistle-blower violates deal'
Topbet has served one of the whistle-blowers, Gladys Radebe, with a notice of a disciplinary process for Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Commission for Gender Equality says that a disciplinary hearing against a woman who was violated at gambling franchise Topbet is a violation of a legally binding agreement with the company.
Last month, Eyewitness News revealed how about 20 women were forced to strip and be physically inspected after menstrual blood was found in the staff toilet.
The company has since apologised for the incident, firing the manager responsible for initiating the search.
Last month, Topbet management held a meeting with the Commission for Gender Equality where an agreement was met with conditions from the commission.
One of the conditions was that none of the women who were violated be fired or face any disciplinary processes.
The commission's Javu Baloyi says this is contrary to their agreement.
“One of the things that was agreed upon, is that the matter will not be dealt with in a manner that will lead to the ladies losing their jobs.”
Baloyi says that the commission will be meeting with Radebe's lawyers on Monday to approach Topbet on the recent developments and the way forward.
