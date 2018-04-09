Diabetes the leading cause of death of women in WC - research

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says physical inactivity, unhealthy eating & unhealthy weight are major risk factors for harmful health outcomes, such as obesity & diabetes.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health officials are on a drive highlighting the prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the province.

The latest statistics show that diabetes is the leading cause of death of women in the Western Cape.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Wellness Community Club in Bonteheuwel in the wake of World Health Day on Saturday.

Mbombo says physical inactivity, unhealthy eating and unhealthy weight are major risk factors for harmful health outcomes, such as obesity and diabetes.

“Our policy is where we focus on wellness, especially to manage chronic conditions. We know that with diabetes, even if you take your tablets, but if you don’t focus on your physical activity and change your lifestyle in terms of a healthy diet, you will never be able to manage."

She adds the WOW project is being facilitated in communities, schools and healthcare facilities across the province.

“We have a project on wellness which is part of our strategic goal and it talks about promoting safety and wellness and tackles social ills. In Bonteheuwel, we’ve got the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies where they do the exercise.”