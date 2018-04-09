De Lille ‘not afraid’ of DA’s new recall clause

On Sunday, the party amended its constitution at its federal congress to include the recall clause.

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Democratic Alliance (DA) member Patricia de Lille says she's not afraid that a newly instated recall clause could be used to remove her as Cape Town mayor.

On Sunday, the party amended its constitution at its federal congress to include the recall clause, which will give it the power to ask any public representative in a DA-led government to resign, if the caucus loses confidence in them.

Although the new clause can't be implemented on a case already underway, like in the case of De Lille, it doesn't stop anyone from bringing a fresh vote of no confidence against her.

De Lille says that should the clause be used to remove her, she's not afraid to face it.

“I also have a High Court case pending for 2 May. I’m going to court to ask for a review of the Steenhuisen report. And should it come at some time, I will certainly deal with it at that point in time.”

De Lille is accused of damaging the DA’s image and overplaying her hand in the management of the city. The mayor, however, maintains her innocence.

