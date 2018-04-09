De Lille: Certain individuals are hell-bent on getting rid of me

The DA’s national leadership wants to discipline the Cape Town mayor for, among other charges, bringing the organisation into disrepute.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she doesn't believe she can continue working with the Democratic Alliance (DA) for too much longer.

De Lille’s been fighting back.

“There are certain individuals who are hell-bent on getting rid of me in the party. I do have good friends and colleagues in the DA that I’ve worked with for a long time. We’ve built Cape Town together as a team. I am ready to work with anyone who wants to put the focus on service delivery and not personal issues.”

She's continually denied any wrongdoing.

During the DA’s federal congress at the weekend, the party amended its constitution to include a recall clause, which will give it the power to ask any public representative in a DA-led government to resign, if the caucus loses confidence in them.

De Lille says she respects the party’s decision to introduce the clause.

“I respect the democratic right of the party to amend the constitution according to the wishes of the delegates who attended. What I have been saying is that it’s no secret that there are certain individuals who would like to get rid of me. With this new clause, it could certainly be applied in that manner in a later stage.”

De Lille says she’s determined to clear her name.

“My reputation has been damaged. A slew of allegations, almost on a daily basis, came out against me. As a public representative, I owe it to the people of South Africa to hear the other side of the story.”

The DA says its new clause is not aimed at unseating de Lille.

The DA’s James Selfe says that although the new clause cannot be implemented on a case that's already underway, it doesn’t stop anyone from bringing a new vote of no confidence against her.

“First of all, the caucus would have to approach us and ask us whether they can introduce a motion of no confidence. If we said yes, they would implement that and then come back to us to say they’ve lost confidence in a leader. Then the rest of the procedures would kick in.”

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)