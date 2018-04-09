Damaged pipe forces Belhar residents to queue for water
Mayoral committee member Siyabulela Mamkeli says the Belhar area was affected by either low pressure or complete pressure loss after the pipe was damaged.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of Belhar residents were forced to queue for water due to a damaged pipe over the weekend.
The City of Cape Town says the 450-millimetre bulk main pipe feeding the area was damaged by a digger loader operating at the adjacent landfill.
Councillor Delmaine Cottee says residents were upset, claiming that there was poor communication from the municipality.
He adds a water tanker was only sent through on Saturday evening.
“The city did not inform the people about the damage and also not keeping people up to date about what is happening and when the trucks are going to come. I had to phone on an hourly basis to inform the city officials that the first truck is almost finished and they must send the second one.”
Mayoral committee member Siyabulela Mamkeli says the Belhar area was affected by either low pressure or complete pressure loss after the pipe was damaged.
He adds that Extension 23, in the immediate vicinity of the fault, was worst affected.
Mamkeli says services were restored on Sunday afternoon.
Popular in Local
-
16 prisoners escape from Joburg's 'Sun City' prison
-
Pretoria building houses mortuary, food storage facility
-
Pick n Pay denies sharing storage facility with mortuary
-
Teary Machel remembers ‘big sister’ Madikizela-Mandela
-
Manhunt launched for 16 Joburg prison escapees
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.