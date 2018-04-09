Damaged pipe forces Belhar residents to queue for water

Mayoral committee member Siyabulela Mamkeli says the Belhar area was affected by either low pressure or complete pressure loss after the pipe was damaged.

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of Belhar residents were forced to queue for water due to a damaged pipe over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town says the 450-millimetre bulk main pipe feeding the area was damaged by a digger loader operating at the adjacent landfill.

Councillor Delmaine Cottee says residents were upset, claiming that there was poor communication from the municipality.

He adds a water tanker was only sent through on Saturday evening.

“The city did not inform the people about the damage and also not keeping people up to date about what is happening and when the trucks are going to come. I had to phone on an hourly basis to inform the city officials that the first truck is almost finished and they must send the second one.”

He adds that Extension 23, in the immediate vicinity of the fault, was worst affected.

Mamkeli says services were restored on Sunday afternoon.