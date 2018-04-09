Popular Topics
DA reiterates new recall clause not aimed at De Lille

Patricia de Lille and the DA remain at each other’s throats over a bid by the party to discipline her.

James Selfe, DA's Federal Executive chairperson at the DA Elective Congress in Tshwane on 7 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) top brass insists its newly adopted recall clause is not aimed at unseating Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The party held its federal congress in Pretoria at the weekend where it adopted policies, made amendments to its constitution and elected new leader.

De Lille and the DA remain at each other’s throats over a bid by the party to discipline her.

The DA’s James Selfe says that although the new clause cannot be implemented on a case that's already underway, it doesn’t stop anyone from bringing a new vote of no confidence against her.

“First of all, the caucus would have to approach us and ask us whether they can introduce a motion of no confidence. If we said yes, they would implement that and then come back to us to say they’ve lost confidence in a leader. Then the rest of the procedures would kick in.”

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he is not yet aware of a plan to bring a fresh motion of no confidence against De Lille.

“If there is any motion by any caucus, we will look at that motion and see whether it follows the logic. We will take it from there.”

De Lille says she will wait to see if anyone brings a new motion against her but adds she’s not worried.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

