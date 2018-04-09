Correctional Services confident Joburg prison escapees will be rearrested
16 inmates escaped from the prison known as Sun City at around 3 o'clock on Monday morning by breaking through the iron bars of the prison windows.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says it's confident the detainees who escaped from the Johannesburg Central Prison will be found and re-arrested.
Sixteen inmates escaped from the prison known as Sun City at around 3 o'clock on Monday morning by breaking through the iron bars of the prison windows.
They were awaiting trial prisoners and are now considered dangerous.
The department says it has a good track record in re-arresting prisoners on the run.
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the most recent jailbreak was in the Western Cape.
“The only recent incident was in the WC in Pollsmoor where six inmates escaped but we managed to re-arrest all of them within 48 hours. So, we are also confident that even with these 16 we will find them and get them back to face charges.”
Popular in Local
-
16 prisoners escape from Joburg's 'Sun City' prison
-
Pretoria building houses mortuary, food storage facility
-
Pick n Pay denies sharing storage facility with mortuary
-
Manhunt launched for 16 Joburg prison escapees
-
Teary Machel remembers ‘big sister’ Madikizela-Mandela
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.