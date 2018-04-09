Cardi B overwhelmed by love after pregnancy announcement

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker took to Instagram to thank everyone for their sweet messages, including pop star Rihanna.

LONDON - Cardi B says she is "overwhelmed" by the love she has been receiving since she confirmed her pregnancy over the weekend.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Instagram to thank everyone for their sweet messages, including pop star Rihanna, who shared a sweet message for Cardi and her fiancé Offset as they revealed their happy news.

Alongside a screenshot of Rihanna's post for her, Cardi wrote on Instagram: "The love I'm receiving is overwhelming! I can't thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri (sic)"

Cardi also posted a screenshot of 50 Cent's tweet, which read: "This is some fly s**t, from the bottom to the top. (Only HipHop) congratulations Cardi B & Offset. (sic)"

The 25-year-old rapper announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in a tight fitting dress on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter after, she wrote: "I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?"

Whilst Offset wrote in his own message on social media: "Cardi and I look forward together to our next chapter together."

Meanwhile, Cardi B previously insisted she is working hard to make things better for her future children and wants to be able to give them all she can.

She said: "This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working. I don't want to live in a small Bronx apartment. I don't want to have three kids that got to share one room. I don't want my kids to go to school and get gang-affiliated. I don't want to do welfare. I don't."