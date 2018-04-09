Popular Topics
Cape Town police investigate fatal hijacking at Mnandi Beach

The deceased, his wife and two other women had stopped for a swim early on Sunday morning.

Bathers hit the surf at Mnandi Beach. Picture: Supplied.
Bathers hit the surf at Mnandi Beach. Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating a hijacking at Mnandi Beach in which a man was shot and killed.

The deceased, his wife and two other women had stopped for a swim early on Sunday morning.

He and another woman were then attacked while they were sitting in the vehicle.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said: “His wife and one of the females went for a swim at around 02:45 in the morning. A father and the other female friend remained in the car chatting.

“While sitting in a car, they were approached by suspects who demanded the keys. They shot the victims through the window of a car, fatally wounding him.”

Timeline

Comments

