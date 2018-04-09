Buis, Du Toit increase Team SA medal tally with T38 100m podiums

South African sprinters Dyan Buis and Charl du Toit took silver and bronze respectively in the men’s T38 100m Final on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African sprinters Dyan Buis and Charl du Toit took silver and bronze respectively in the men’s T38 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Buis finished second in a time of 11:33 seconds while Du Toit came third in a time of 11:35 seconds. The podium finishes increase Team South Africa’s medal tally to 12 and cement their position on eighth place on the overall medals table.

Earlier on Monday, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis took silver for South Africa in the women's fours bowls final against Australia, narrowly losing 18-16.