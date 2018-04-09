Bryce Dallas Howard ready to negotiate better deals

-
[LISTEN] Gayle Edmunds reflects on Mama Winnie in the film worldLifestyle
-
CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuseWorld
-
Mama Winnie deserved Isitwalandwe Award - ANCYLLocal
-
Trump says to make fast decision after suspected Syrian chemical attackWorld
-
WC Correctional Services says working to clamp down on prison warden attacksLocal
-
Taxify partners with Namola app to improve driver safetyLocal
-
[LISTEN] Gayle Edmunds reflects on Mama Winnie in the film worldLifestyle
-
Mama Winnie deserved Isitwalandwe Award - ANCYLLocal
-
WC Correctional Services says working to clamp down on prison warden attacksLocal
-
Taxify partners with Namola app to improve driver safetyLocal
-
DUT student protest over Nsfas allowances turns violentLocal
-
UCT lecture theatre to be renamed in Chris Hani's honourLocal
-
Former Bok boss Meyer backs ErasmusSport
-
Simbine, Bruintjies claim gold & silver in men’s 100m finalSport
-
Schoenmaker smashes Penny Heyns’ 100m record at Commonwealth GamesSport
-
Botha, Blommetjies exit Free State CheetahsSport
-
Buis, Du Toit increase Team SA medal tally with T38 100m podiumsSport
-
SA women’s lawn bowls bag silverSport
Popular Topics
-
'The Simpsons' addresses Apu criticismLifestyle
-
Bryce Dallas Howard ready to negotiate better dealsLifestyle
-
Bill Cosby returns to courtLifestyle
-
Frank Opperman & Jeanné Swart out of 'Dancing With The Stars SA'Lifestyle
-
Lily James finds strength in #MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Bryan Cranston: Older white men don't have 'free reign' anymoreLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Professor Tim Noakes on zero-rated foodsLifestyle
-
Noisy workplace tied to high blood pressure and high cholesterolLifestyle
-
Cardi B overwhelmed by love after pregnancy announcementLifestyle
-
Mama Winnie deserved Isitwalandwe Award - ANCYLLocal
-
[LISTEN] DA congress 2018 adopted 'recall clause' to get rid of De Lille?Politics
-
EFF gears up for no-confidence motion against NMB Mayor TrollipPolitics
-
De Lille: Certain individuals are hell-bent on getting rid of mePolitics
-
ANCWL urges citizens to support events to honour Mama WinnePolitics
-
[LISTEN] Has DA found its identity?Politics
-
[OPINION] How about abstinence?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Rwandans discuss how best to commemorate genocideOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Steinhoff’s board behaved badly. Why it needs to be held to accountOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Facebook is the reason fake news is here to stayOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Zuma’s trial matters for SA’s constitutional democracyOpinion
-
[OPINION] The role of Sars in Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Gordhan announces new Denel boardBusiness
-
Pick n Pay denies sharing storage facility with mortuaryBusiness
-
South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlogBusiness
-
FlySafair named the best airline in AfricaBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Professor Tim Noakes on zero-rated foodsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'Just travelling to someone for a braai will now cost more'Business
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
Bryce Dallas Howard ready to negotiate better deals
Howard has been inspired to hone her negotiation skills by the #TimesUp movement as she's always 'backed off' when faced with the threat of movie bosses.
LONDON - Bryce Dallas Howard has been "scared off" asking for better pay in the past but is now planning to negotiate more.
The Jurassic World: Fallen World actress has been inspired to hone her negotiation skills by the #TimesUp movement as she's always "backed off" when faced with the threat of movie bosses simply replacing her with someone else who would work for less money on her projects.
She admitted: "I've been [wimpy] about it in the past. I didn't want people to think I wasn't grateful for opportunities. I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation. They'll say, 'We'll just have to find someone else,' and I back off. You can't do that."
The 37-year-old actress claimed the gender pay gap is "astronomical" and even her father, director Ron Howard, is "shocked" at the differences for men and women working in the movie industry.
She told Redbook magazine: "I'm not a spender. I live in a three-bedroom house-- in fact, we just downsized. I know that we're privileged; we don't have to worry about paying our rent or our medical bills. But I wish people knew that this is what the life of most successful female celebrities is.
"What we get paid is totally, completely, astronomically different than what male celebrities get paid. And for women of colour, it's a hundred times worse. Even my dad has been shocked at how expensive it is to be a woman in the industry. You're told that it's important to have a manager as well as an agent, and for a guy that's not as important. That's 20% out of your paycheque rather than 10%."
Howard - who has son Theo, 11, and daughter Beatrice, six, with husband Seth Gabel - credits her strong work ethic to her mother, who was determined her family wouldn't take their "privilege" for granted.
She said: "My mom grew up in poverty and was terrified that her privileged children were not going to be contributing members of society. I realise now, as a parent, that some of the things she did to follow through on teachable moments were a bit extreme.
"But other things, like we don't have trust funds and were told, 'You're 14 - you need to get a job,' I'm so grateful for. I started working at a restaurant when I was 14, and I'd be like, I just got yelled at by a customer. OK, I survived. Those moments made me feel like a capable person, and a lot of kids I knew growing up didn't."
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Gayle Edmunds reflects on Mama Winnie in the film worldone hour ago
-
'The Simpsons' addresses Apu criticism2 hours ago
-
Bill Cosby returns to court2 hours ago
-
Frank Opperman & Jeanné Swart out of 'Dancing With The Stars SA'6 hours ago
-
Lily James finds strength in #MeToo movement8 hours ago
-
Bryan Cranston: Older white men don't have 'free reign' anymore8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.