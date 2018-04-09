Browns Farm murder suspects to make first court appearance
The pair was arrested over the weekend, with a third suspect still on the run.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrates court on Monday for the murders of four people, including two children in Browns Farm.
The victims were shot and killed while sitting in a car in last Tuesday.
WATCH: Police Minister visits Browns Farm following fatal shooting
Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that the getaway car the three suspects had been driving in on the night of the murders had been found and that arrests were imminent.
Less than three days later, police managed to nab two suspects, aged 27 and 34.
The police's Andre Traut says tha the pair will make their first court appearance.
“The two suspects are scheduled to make a court appearance in Athlone to face four charges of murder and one of attempted murder.”
The search for a third suspect, identified to have also been involved in the deadly attack that night, continues.
The motive for the shootings remain unclear, but the Nyanga community policing forum says that it could been gang-related.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
