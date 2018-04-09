Botha, Blommetjies exit Free State Cheetahs

Front rower Tom Botha and Utility back Clayton Blommetjies will leave the Free State Cheetahs at the end of the current Guinness PRO14 season.

Botha will join the Ospreys while Blommetjies will link up with the Scarlets, both in Wales for the 2018/19 PRO14 season.

The Free State Cheetahs also announced that tight head prop Johan Coetzee has extended his contract with the side for a further two years, running through till the end of 2020.