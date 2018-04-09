Bill Cosby returns to court
This time around, though the same judge and district attorney will be involved, five other accusers will be allowed to give evidence too.
NEW YORK - Bill Cosby has returned to court to again face charges of aggravated indecent assaults.
A mistrial was declared last year when jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict on the charges against the 80-year-old comedian brought about by a former employee of his alma mater, Andrea Constand, who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004.
Cosby's new trial takes place within a different social climate; the rise of the "Me Too" movement which began in October last year and has seen many once prominent men fall from grace.
He is the only celebrity currently facing criminal charges around 60 women have publicly accused him of sexual assault, but the statute of limitations means only one charge has been brought to trial.
This time around, though the same judge and district attorney will be involved, five other accusers will be allowed to give evidence too.
If convicted, Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison.
More in Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Gayle Edmunds reflects on Mama Winnie in the film world
-
'The Simpsons' addresses Apu criticism
-
Bryce Dallas Howard ready to negotiate better deals
-
Frank Opperman & Jeanné Swart out of 'Dancing With The Stars SA'
-
Lily James finds strength in #MeToo movement
-
Bryan Cranston: Older white men don't have 'free reign' anymore
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.