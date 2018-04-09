Bill Cosby returns to court

This time around, though the same judge and district attorney will be involved, five other accusers will be allowed to give evidence too.

NEW YORK - Bill Cosby has returned to court to again face charges of aggravated indecent assaults.

A mistrial was declared last year when jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict on the charges against the 80-year-old comedian brought about by a former employee of his alma mater, Andrea Constand, who says he drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

Cosby's new trial takes place within a different social climate; the rise of the "Me Too" movement which began in October last year and has seen many once prominent men fall from grace.

He is the only celebrity currently facing criminal charges around 60 women have publicly accused him of sexual assault, but the statute of limitations means only one charge has been brought to trial.

This time around, though the same judge and district attorney will be involved, five other accusers will be allowed to give evidence too.

If convicted, Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison.