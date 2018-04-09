Popular Topics
Bathabile: Mama Winnie's detractors intimidated by her legacy

Dlamini has described Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a giant who was not afraid to challenge patriarchy within and outside the ANC.

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini pays tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on 3 April 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini pays tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on 3 April 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANC) president Bathabile Dlamini says that people who have been tarnishing the name of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are intimidated by her legacy.

She was speaking at the home of the fallen struggle icon in Soweto, along with leaders of South African National Civics Organisation.

Madikizela-Mandela, affectionately known as Mama Winnie, died a week ago after a long illness.

She was 81.

Dlamini has described Mama Winnie as a giant who was not afraid to challenge patriarchy within and outside the ANC.

She has likened those who have criticised Madikizela-Mandela to those who have criticised the current ANC leadership.

“We’re saying to those that are insulting our leadership to hell with them.”

She’s also described Madikizela-Mandela as truthful and direct.

Dlamini says that women should ask themselves what have they done to fight social ills.

