Bathabile: Mama Winnie's detractors intimidated by her legacy
Dlamini has described Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a giant who was not afraid to challenge patriarchy within and outside the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANC) president Bathabile Dlamini says that people who have been tarnishing the name of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are intimidated by her legacy.
She was speaking at the home of the fallen struggle icon in Soweto, along with leaders of South African National Civics Organisation.
Madikizela-Mandela, affectionately known as Mama Winnie, died a week ago after a long illness.
She was 81.
She has likened those who have criticised Madikizela-Mandela to those who have criticised the current ANC leadership.
“We’re saying to those that are insulting our leadership to hell with them.”
She’s also described Madikizela-Mandela as truthful and direct.
Dlamini says that women should ask themselves what have they done to fight social ills.
