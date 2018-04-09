ANCWL urges citizens to support events to honour Mama Winne

The ANCWL’s Meokgo Matuba says they have events scheduled in honour of Mama Winnie for today and tomorrow apart from other ANC events.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has called on South Africans to support the events scheduled for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the run up to her funeral on Saturday.

The Women’s League, led by its president Bathabile Dlamini, visited the anti-apartheid icon's Soweto home on Sunday.

Madikizela-Mandela, who was affectionately known as Mama Winnie, passed away a week ago after a long illness.

The ANCWL’s Meokgo Matuba says that they have events scheduled in honour of Mama Winnie for Monday and tomorrow apart from other ANC events.

“Provincial memorial services where the ANCWL and other provinces where the joint programme.”

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will this morning unveil a tribute wall for Mama Winnie at Luthuli House.

A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday at the Orlando Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters will also host its own service in Brandfort in the Free State on the same day.

The governing party has scheduled provincial memorial services throughout the week.

A final send off for Mama Winnie is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium.