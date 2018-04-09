ANC to unveil Madikizela-Mandela tribute wall at Luthuli House
Members of the public will also be able to sign their own messages of condolences.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule will on Monday unveil a Winnie Madikizela-Mandela tribute wall at Luthuli House to mark the ongoing 10-day mourning period.
Magashule says the tribute wall will be another interactive platform to honour and celebrate the woman affectionately known as the "mother of the nation" for her selflessness courage and patriotism.
At the same time, a number of memorial services have been planned for Madikizela-Mandela in New York City this week, the first US city she visited with Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison in 1990.
Madikizela-Mandela been remembered by activists in America, who rallied behind her during apartheid, for her role in the struggle for freedom in South Africa.
One of the organisations that the late struggle icon had developed strong ties with in the US, Sisters Against South African Apartheid, will meet on Tuesday at the House of the Lord Church in Brooklyn for a memorial in her honour.
On Thursday, another memorial will be held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. Deputy Secretary general of the United Nations (UN) Amina Mohammed is expected to attend.
On Friday, the UN will also hold a tribute event and a book of condolences is open at the South African consulate to the UN.
Additional reporting by Nadia Neophytou.
