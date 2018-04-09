3 children die in Doornfontein wall collapse

Officials say the children, aged between three and 10, were playing near the wall earlier on Monday when it caved in on Davies Street.

JOHANNESBURG - Three children have been killed in a wall collapse in Doornfontein, in Johannesburg.

They died on the scene.

Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi said: “Our resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and they were later confirmed dead on the scene. At the moment, we’re trying to remove some unstable walls so that we can prevent the second collapse of that building.”