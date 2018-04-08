Zuma backers in KZN plotting to oust Ramaphosa - report

According to a report, there is a detailed plan to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa, which would see Sihle Zikalala re-elected as chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Zuma supporters were considering working with Andile Mngxitama’s Black First Land First (BLF), but the BLF leader has denied this.

He told the paper that his organisation had not held talks with Zuma backers, to form an alliance, labelling the claims as nothing but rumours.

The paper reports that there is a detailed plan to undermine Ramaphosa which would see Sihle Zikalala re-elected as chairperson of the province, all in efforts to call for an early national general council followed by a national elective conference to remove Ramaphosa.

It’s further reported that a new political party has been formed by Caesar Nongqunga, a close ally of Zuma, who is president of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, with Zuma’s blessing.