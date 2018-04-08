#WinnieMandela ‘being punished with lies for fighting apartheid regime’
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed those who continue to accuse late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela of killing Stompie Seipei.
He says Madikizela-Mandela is being punished with lies for merely being a woman and fighting against the apartheid regime.
The EFF will hold a memorial service in honour of the struggle icon in Brandfort, Free State, on the same day her official memorial service is scheduled to take place in Soweto.
Malema says the event seeks to also thank the people of Brandfort who rallied behind Madikizela-Mandela while she was under house arrest.
“We’ll celebrate and worship her because she’s us, we are Winnie Mandela. So, any criticism of Madikizela-Mandela and how she conducted her struggle is a criticism on how black people conducted the struggle.”
WATCH: Winnie Mandela was the president we did not have
