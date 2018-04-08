WC police arrest 18 people for drunk driving

Muenster attacker was lone German with mental health problems – minister
Meanwhile fines of more than R340,000 have been recorded.
CAPE TOWN - Eighteen people have been arrested for drunk driving over the weekend.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “This past weekend in the WC province, yet another round of roadblocks, we had 13 on Friday evening and Saturday evening another 13 till early Sunday morning. Two thousand two hundred and forty vehicles were stopped and 1, 807 drivers were tested for alcohol. At the end of the day we arrested 18 drunk drivers.”
