Voting concluded at #DACongress2018
The party is electing the top six leaders who will lead the party into the country’s all-important 2019 general elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Voting at the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal congress for new leaders has now concluded in Tshwane.
The new leaders will only be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Leader Mmusi Maimane is standing unopposed, while nine candidates are contesting the three deputy federal chair positions.
Day 2 of the #DACongress2018— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 8, 2018
The situation right now here at the Tshwane Events Centre.#KhulaDA✊ pic.twitter.com/QYgLhylA09
The race for the party’s federal chairperson has intensified as the poles now officially closed.
Outside the voting hall, one group of members sings and dance to songs in support of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga to become the party’s new second in charge.
Voting has started at #DAcongress2018.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 8, 2018
For the position of Federal Chairperson, there are three candidates running:@AnnelieLotriet, @SollyMsimanga & @AtholT pic.twitter.com/dSHwhDsMu6
And just a stone throw away, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip’s campaigners are not backing down trying to sing louder.
Votes will now be counted, and the outcome is expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Addressing the delegates, the DA’s John Steenhuisen said they’re ready to face any challenges ahead.
“In these new political time, we’ll be challenged and tested, but together we’ve made it this far and together we can face out democratic future with confidence.”
