Two suspects arrested for deadly Nyanga shooting
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested for the killing of four people in Browns Farm near Nyanga, Cape Town.
The search for a third suspect believed to be involved in the fatal shootings continues.
The victims were shot and killed earlier this week while sitting in a car in Browns Farm, a fifth victim remains in a hospital.
Two people, aged 27 and 34, have been arrested in connection with the killing of Sinethemba Gwatiso, Sazi Velebhayi, Yonela Sxiki and Kamvalethu Thutani.
Gwatiso’s cousin, Siyabonga Gwatiso, was also shot and wounded in the incident and is still recovering in hospital.
The suspects were apprehended over the weekend.
Captain Andre Traut said: “Our investigations into the killing of four people, including two children, in Browns Farm last week led to the apprehension of two suspects. The third suspect identified to be part of the attack is yet to be arrested.”
The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday on four charges of murder and one of attempted murder.
Additional reporting by Mat Potgieter.
