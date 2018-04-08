Trollip says top priority to implement new constitutional changes

The official opposition held an elective congress in Tshwane this weekend where key constitutional changes were made.

PRETORIA - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip says he’s honoured to be re-elected as the party’s federal chair, saying his top priority will be to implement changes that have been made to the organisation's constitution, including one on recalling public officer bearers.

Trollip went head to head with Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

The official opposition held an elective congress in Tshwane this weekend where key constitutional changes were made.

Trollip says he is happy public representatives will be held to account directly.

“So what we now have to do is we need to make sure, as Mmusi (Maimane) said earlier that we are going to hold our public representatives that hold office, we’re going to hold them to account directly because we need to show the people of South Africa that where the DA, or collation led by the DA govern, they govern well, and up to now that has been our reputation.”

The party’s recall clause now says if a premier, mayor or any other public representative elected or appointed to any executive position in a DA Government has lost the confidence of his or her caucus, the federal executive may ask them to resign from office or face their membership being stopped.