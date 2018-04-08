Suspects sought after Eastern Cape police officer found dead

The 36-year old off-duty sergeant was found in his car in the main street in the CBD on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for the suspects behind the killing of a police officer in Mount Frere.

He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The officer was attached to the Mount Frere SA Police Service Detective Services.

The police’s Edith Mjoko said: “No arrests have been made yet and we urge anyone with information that might assist us to contact their nearest police station.”