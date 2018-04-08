Sundowns extend lead to four points after beating Baroka
Sundowns have only scored just eight ABSA Premiership goals this season that have not been scored or assisted by Percy Tau or Khama Billiat – with the former directly involved in 53% of all Sundowns’ goals this season.
JOHANNESBURG - Sundowns had the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points against Baroka FC whilst the race for the top 8 heated up when Bloemfontein Celtic took on AmaZulu.
Orlando Pirates’ fans would have been excited halfway through the first half when Lucky Nguzana opened the scoring for Baroka FC.
Pressure for the remainder of the half helped Sundowns equalize a minute before the break. Wayne Arendse scoring for Amasandawana a minute before the half-time whistle.
Arguably the best player of the season, Percy Tau scored in the 52nd minute after assisting the equalizer earlier on.
A score of 2-1 is how it ended in favour of Sundowns, extending their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of Orlando Pirates.
Bloemfontein Celtic could take a big step to satisfy their top 8 aspirations when they took on Amazulu.
Both teams cancelled each other out as they headed into the first half goalless. Celtic and AmaZulu closing off a well-balanced half.
In a game that looked like it would end goalless, Jacky Motshekgwa opened the scoring for Siwelele - in what many thought would be the winner – in the 82nd minute. Four minutes later Mhlengi Cele equalized for the Durban outfit.
A score of 1-1 is how it ended at the Dr Molemela Stadium.
Bloemfontein Celtic end the weekend in ninth with AmaZulu two places behind.
