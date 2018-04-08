Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder

Speaking in SeSotho Mrs Joyce Seipei says she will also visit the mother of the nation's home this week to pay tribute and send her condolences.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the late Stompie Seipei who was brutally killed in 1989, Joyce Seipei says she will attend the struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service and funeral.

Madikizela-Mandela was accused of orchestrating his murder when he was playing for her soccer team.

Addressing the media at her Free State home on Sunday afternoon Mrs Seipei says she doesn’t believe that the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela was involved in her son’s murder.

Speaking in SeSotho through the translation of African National Congress’s Pule Mabe, Mrs Seipei says she will also visit the mother of the nation's home this week to pay tribute and send her condolences.

She said: “Considering what happened, nothing in me has changed and I am still a member of the ANC.”