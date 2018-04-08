Solidarity concerned SAA management, financial models unsustainable

The national carrier has been experiencing financial and operational issues for the past few years, recording a loss of almost R4 billion last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity says it's concerned for the future of South African Airways (SAA) based on its management and financial models.

Solidarity says SAA's current models have proved to be ineffective and as a result, unsustainable.

The union's Connie Mulder says an intervention needs to take place immediately.

“We think that enough is enough we are not convinced that this airline will be able to turnaround without extreme external intervention. Which is why we have launched a business rescue application in order to prevent the inevitable liquidation that the Auditor General refers to with regards to their growing concern status.”