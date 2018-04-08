Russia says Syrian rebels to be brought out of Douma – Interfax
There was no immediate comment from Jaish al-Islam. The group so far has rejected a Russian offer of safe passage out of Douma, which is near Damascus, to rebel-held areas at the border with Turkey.
MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia’s military said an operation would begin on Sunday to bring fighters of the Jaish al-Islam rebel group out of their besieged enclave of Douma, Interfax reported, after the Syrian government said the group had asked for negotiations.
Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria, said the operation to take “irreconcilable militants” out of Douma would begin on Sunday.
Jaish al-Islam accused the Syrian government of carrying out a chemical attack on Douma on Saturday evening that a medical relief organization and rescue workers say killed dozens of people. The government has denied carrying out such an attack.
Citing sources in Jaish al-Islam, the pro-Syrian opposition Orient television said talks were underway between the group and Russia about reaching a final agreement for Douma.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has won back control of nearly all of eastern Ghouta in a Russian-backed military campaign that began in February, leaving just Douma in rebel hands. After a lull of a few days, government forces began bombarding Douma again on Friday.
The offensive in Ghouta has been one of the deadliest of the seven-year-long war, killing more than 1,600 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
