Russell Crowe ‘divorce’ auction sells millions worth of movie props

The auction titled ‘The Art of Divorce’ was held in Sydney on Saturday and attracted dozens of buyers and spectators.

FILE: Actor Russell Crowe. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Actor Russell Crowe. Picture: AFP.
6 minutes ago

MELBOURNE - A Roman-style chariot, gold Rolex watch, leather jock strap and a 128-year-old violin that all belonged to Australian actor Russell Crowe have been sold in an auction that reaped in more than $2.8 million dollars.

The auction titled ‘The Art of Divorce’ was held in Sydney on Saturday and attracted dozens of buyers and spectators.

About 200 movie costumes, props from some of his most popular films, including Gladiator, Master and Commander, LA Confidential and The Insider, went under the hammer.

The auction was held on what would have been his 15th wedding anniversary with former wife Danielle Spencer and Crowe’s 54th birthday.

Auction house Sotheby’s reported many items sold for well above their estimated value, including a pair of metal cuffs the Oscar winner wore in Gladiator, which was valued at up to $1,535 but sold for $29,974.

The replica chariot used in the 2000 film Gladiator sold for $49,907.

There were also some unusual items, including a fossil of a dinosaur-era reptile’s skull, which was previously owned by US actor Leonardo Dicaprio which sold for $60,886.

Crowe made an unexpected appearance during the auction, cheerfully welcoming would-be buyers.

