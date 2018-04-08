Russell Crowe ‘divorce’ auction sells millions worth of movie props
The auction titled ‘The Art of Divorce’ was held in Sydney on Saturday and attracted dozens of buyers and spectators.
MELBOURNE - A Roman-style chariot, gold Rolex watch, leather jock strap and a 128-year-old violin that all belonged to Australian actor Russell Crowe have been sold in an auction that reaped in more than $2.8 million dollars.
The auction titled ‘The Art of Divorce’ was held in Sydney on Saturday and attracted dozens of buyers and spectators.
About 200 movie costumes, props from some of his most popular films, including Gladiator, Master and Commander, LA Confidential and The Insider, went under the hammer.
The auction was held on what would have been his 15th wedding anniversary with former wife Danielle Spencer and Crowe’s 54th birthday.
Auction house Sotheby’s reported many items sold for well above their estimated value, including a pair of metal cuffs the Oscar winner wore in Gladiator, which was valued at up to $1,535 but sold for $29,974.
The replica chariot used in the 2000 film Gladiator sold for $49,907.
There were also some unusual items, including a fossil of a dinosaur-era reptile’s skull, which was previously owned by US actor Leonardo Dicaprio which sold for $60,886.
Crowe made an unexpected appearance during the auction, cheerfully welcoming would-be buyers.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Meghan Markle's royal studies
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger to return home after emergency open heart surgery
-
Bollywood star Khan gets bail after serving two days in jail for poaching
-
Lotto results: Saturday 31 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.