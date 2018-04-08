Ramaphosa urges Balobedu Queenship to focus on education
The Balobedu Queenship is the first queenship in South Africa since it was officially recognised in March 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the heir of the Balobedu Queenship Masalanabo Modjadji to focus on education because it will enable her to serve her people well.
Ramaphosa and other dignitaries attended the queenship celebration ceremony in Limpopo on Saturday.
The Balobedu Queenship is the first queenship in South Africa since it was officially recognised in March 2016 after it had been relegated to the chieftaincy by the apartheid government.
Queen Modjadji will be coronated when she turns 18 taking over from her uncle who has been her regent since the death of her mother in 2005.
Ramaphosa says the recognition of queenship demonstrates the acknowledgement of women’s leadership role in the country.
“It’s truly a historic milestone in democratic South Africa we live in today. The president of the Republic recognises the Balobedu community as the first queenship in South Africa. Two years ago this was the historic restoration of the dignity of the Balobedu.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses celebration of Balobedu Queenship
