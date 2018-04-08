Ramaphosa: George Nene’s death a loss for SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the veteran diplomat played an important role in preparing South African diplomatic representatives for the dynamics.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined many in mourning the death of veteran diplomat George Nene as a special patriot and career diplomat who dedicated his period in exile mobilising the liberation of South Africa.

Nene was South Africa’s first high commissioner to Nigeria.

He passed away on Friday, but details about his death are not yet known.

Ramaphosa says Nene played an important role in preparing South African diplomatic representatives for the dynamics and demands of a rapidly changing world.

His spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The loss for the Nene family is a loss for South Africa and Ramaphosa wishes the family strength during this time of loss.”

Nene served as an African National Congress (ANC) member during exile in Lusaka.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We’re working with the family to make sure that our former comrade is accorded the dignity he deserves.”

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called Nene one of the best diplomats the country has seen.