Police still searching for suspects in deadly Nyanga shooting
Four people, including two children, were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the informal settlement on Tuesday evening.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for the suspects behind the killing of four people in Browns Farm near Nyanga.
It’s believed three suspects approached the victims in the car and shot at them, before fleeing the scene.
The white car, they had been seen driving, has since been found.
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area as well as the victims’ families earlier this week.
Although Cele said the investigation is progressing, he wouldn’t speculate on rumours of the shooting being gang-related.
“The motive will be known once we’ve found these people, so let’s us focus on finding them.”
Meanwhile, Police are also on the hunt for a large group of robbers who hit the Newlands Cricket Stadium during the Easter weekend.
The robbers managed to break into 25 suites at the sports venue, stealing various items, including televisions and alcohol.
WATCH: Police Minister visits Browns Farm following a fatal shooting
