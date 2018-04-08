Numsa condemns prosecution of Brazil’s Lula da Silva

Former Brazilian president Lula da turned himself into the police Saturday, ending a day-long standoff to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has condemned the Brazilian government for persecuting its former president Lula da Silva.

He turned himself into the police Saturday, ending a day-long standoff to begin serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

The union has joined voices which have rejected the findings of the court against the former state man.

Numsa says da Silva is a victim of law and a political witch-hunt designed to undermine his legacy adding that it will remain in solidarity with him and the Brazilian working class.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “The corruption conviction has been widely criticised because of a lack of evidence to back up the allegations. The right-wing capitalist elite have been manipulating the legal system in order to ensure that Lula is prosecuted and is eligible to run for president again. Lula remains one of the most popular political leaders in Brazil.”