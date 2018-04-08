Motlanthe: Madikizela-Mandela was a brave soul, fearless fighter

Addressing a special church service to honour the mother of the nation on Sunday afternoon, Kgalema Motlanthe says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s heart was always in the right place.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has described late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a brave soul who was fearless in a fight against apartheid.

Addressing a special church service to honour the mother of the nation at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, Motlanthe says Madikizela-Mandela’s heart was always in the right place towards helping others.

Madikizela-Mandela succumbed to a kidney infection on Monday following months of hospital visits.

Motlanthe says Madikizela-Mandela bravely fought the apartheid system.

“Mama Winnie was a very courageous, brave person. She was prepared to risk her own comfort and so did Madiba, her husband. But they chose to take the fight on behalf of the downtrodden and oppressed people of our country.”

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Fourways Memorial Park in the north of Johannesburg.